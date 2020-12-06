Candino - Joseph
Of West Seneca, NY, suddenly at home on December 5, 2020. Beloved father of Michael (Heather) Pokojski, Scott Pokojski, Eric (Kelly) Candino, Raelynn (Scott) Marshall, and Joseph Candino; loving grandfather of Scott II, Nicholas and Jacob, Savannah, Brandon, Kaleb, Jack, Kennedi and fur-granddaughter Sassy; cherished brother of Mauro Candino and late Charles Candino, Domenico (Judy) Candino and Antonina Vertino; also survived by family friend Mike Duszynski and former spouse Lynn Candino, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, friends and clients that he served at Candino Hair Systems. Friends will be received Friday 4-8 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. Please wear a mask and social distance. Capacity restrictions may delay entry. Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary's School for the Deaf. Online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.