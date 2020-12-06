Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joseph CANDINO
Candino - Joseph
Of West Seneca, NY, suddenly at home on December 5, 2020. Beloved father of Michael (Heather) Pokojski, Scott Pokojski, Eric (Kelly) Candino, Raelynn (Scott) Marshall, and Joseph Candino; loving grandfather of Scott II, Nicholas and Jacob, Savannah, Brandon, Kaleb, Jack, Kennedi and fur-granddaughter Sassy; cherished brother of Mauro Candino and late Charles Candino, Domenico (Judy) Candino and Antonina Vertino; also survived by family friend Mike Duszynski and former spouse Lynn Candino, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, friends and clients that he served at Candino Hair Systems. Friends will be received Friday 4-8 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. Please wear a mask and social distance. Capacity restrictions may delay entry. Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary's School for the Deaf. Online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca
1340 Union Road, West Seneca, NY 14224
Funeral services provided by:
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.