CANNIZZARO - Joseph J.
Age 64 of the city of Tonawanda, unexpectedly June 16, 2021. Mr. Cannizzaro was the President of Mailers Union Local #81 for over 30 years, he enjoyed helping other people. Beloved husband of Maria (Menza) Cannizzaro. Father of Christina (Michael) Haskill and Anthony Cannizzaro. Son of Roland and Angeline (Failla) Cannizzaro. Brother of Lisa Mirand, Roland (Donna) Cannizzaro, and Eva Mastrantonio, uncle of many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Fretthold & Hamp Funeral Home, 37 Adam St., in Tonawanda, on Sunday from 4 - 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10 AM from St. Francis of Assisi R. C. Church, 144 Broad St., Tonawanda, NY. Condolences may be shared at frettholdandhamp.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 18, 2021.