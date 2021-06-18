Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph J. CANNIZZARO
FUNERAL HOME
Fretthold & Hamp Cremation & Funeral Services
37 Adam Street
Tonawanda, NY
CANNIZZARO - Joseph J.
Age 64 of the city of Tonawanda, unexpectedly June 16, 2021. Mr. Cannizzaro was the President of Mailers Union Local #81 for over 30 years, he enjoyed helping other people. Beloved husband of Maria (Menza) Cannizzaro. Father of Christina (Michael) Haskill and Anthony Cannizzaro. Son of Roland and Angeline (Failla) Cannizzaro. Brother of Lisa Mirand, Roland (Donna) Cannizzaro, and Eva Mastrantonio, uncle of many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Fretthold & Hamp Funeral Home, 37 Adam St., in Tonawanda, on Sunday from 4 - 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10 AM from St. Francis of Assisi R. C. Church, 144 Broad St., Tonawanda, NY. Condolences may be shared at frettholdandhamp.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fretthold & Hamp Cremation & Funeral Services
37 Adam Street, Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Fretthold & Hamp Cremation & Funeral Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Our deepest condolence to the family. Our prayers are with all of you God Bless . Joe Sardo and Family
Joseph Sardo
June 24, 2021
Our deepest sympathy for your loss. Sending our prayers and condolences to the Cannizzaro Family. -Joe Sparacino and Family
Joe Sparacino
June 24, 2021
Sorry to hear about cousin Joey. We had such fun growing up together; many great memories. He will be deeply missed. I am so very sorry for your loss. God Bless you and keep you, Love, Linda
Linda A Grant
Family
June 19, 2021
Roland and the Cannizzaro family:Deepest Sympathy for your loss, our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Anne Conti Bazinet
Friend
June 19, 2021
My sincere condolences to the entire Cannizzaro Family. Joe was a good Man and I always enjoyed our little funny morning chats. He will be sorely missed.
Paul Kriegbaum
Friend
June 18, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Thomas Werner
Coworker
June 17, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Thomas Werner
Coworker
June 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results