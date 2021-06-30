Menu
Joseph R. CAPONE
CAPONE - Joseph R.
Gunnery Sergeant Ret. USMC, of Lancaster, NY, June 26, 2021. Beloved husband of Mirna G. Ramos; cherished father of Kayla Capone, Kayden Capone and Trinity Jones; dearest son of the late Paul Capone and Frances (Ronald) Malicki; dear brother of Rhonda (Matthew Poummit) Capone, Jason (Saleem Naseer) Capone, Rosanna (Jon Backus) Capone, Ronald Malicki, Jr. and Michael Malicki; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and other loving family members. Family will be present to receive friends Friday from 3-7 PM, at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 716-646-5555), where a Funeral Service will follow at 7 PM. Please share condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
Jul
2
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
RIP BROTHER
Ryan Lacey
Work
July 2, 2021
Frank and Donna and Kids.
July 1, 2021
So sorry for the families loss. RIP brother
The Hill Family
Friend
June 30, 2021
Joey you were friend and a good man, may you R.I.P. Thank YOU for your service to our country.
Edward & Debra Riccio
Friend
June 30, 2021
Fair Winds & Following Seas. Semper Fi
David Wolgast
Other
June 30, 2021
REST IN PEACE BROTHER.
Franklin CARBONE
June 30, 2021
