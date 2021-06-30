CAPONE - Joseph R.
Gunnery Sergeant Ret. USMC, of Lancaster, NY, June 26, 2021. Beloved husband of Mirna G. Ramos; cherished father of Kayla Capone, Kayden Capone and Trinity Jones; dearest son of the late Paul Capone and Frances (Ronald) Malicki; dear brother of Rhonda (Matthew Poummit) Capone, Jason (Saleem Naseer) Capone, Rosanna (Jon Backus) Capone, Ronald Malicki, Jr. and Michael Malicki; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and other loving family members. Family will be present to receive friends Friday from 3-7 PM, at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 716-646-5555), where a Funeral Service will follow at 7 PM. Please share condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2021.