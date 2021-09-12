Menu
Joseph CAPRIOLI
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
CAPRIOLI - Joseph
Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest September 7, 2021. Beloved fiancé of Marisa L. Urbano; loving son of Joseph (Angela) Caprioli and Angela (nee Vitale) (Bill) Blatner; dear brother of Peter (Emily) Caprioli, Marie (Jason) Parisi, Jessica (Greg) Garvey, Isabella Caprioli and stepbrother of Brian (Susie), Donnie, Rob (Rhonda) Blatner, Safford and Hunter Wolfson; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Christopher's Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, on Tuesday morning at 11:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30a.m.
St. Christopher's Church
2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Deepest condolences to the family on the loss of your beloved one... May he rest in peace and his memory be eternal.... God bless.... +++
Helen Pullman Coran
September 14, 2021
