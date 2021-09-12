CAPRIOLI - Joseph
Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest September 7, 2021. Beloved fiancé of Marisa L. Urbano; loving son of Joseph (Angela) Caprioli and Angela (nee Vitale) (Bill) Blatner; dear brother of Peter (Emily) Caprioli, Marie (Jason) Parisi, Jessica (Greg) Garvey, Isabella Caprioli and stepbrother of Brian (Susie), Donnie, Rob (Rhonda) Blatner, Safford and Hunter Wolfson; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Christopher's Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, on Tuesday morning at 11:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.