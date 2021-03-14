CARUSO - Joseph

March 12, 2021, age 90 of Depew, NY. Beloved husband of 65 years to Theresa (nee Abramowicz) Caruso; dearest father of Susan (William) Sabio and Cathy Caruso; dear grandfather of Matthew, Amy, Alyssa, Nicholas and Emma; son of the late Charles and Theresa (nee Arrigo) Caruso; brother of Liboria (late Morris) Tomasula, Virginia (late Richard) DeAngelo and predeceased by Della (late Nicholas) Guerra, Lucy (late Dr. Joseph) Verdi, Marie (late Daniel) Martinelli, Josephine (late Charles) Ciminese, Theresa (late Chuck) Kepper and Carmela (Jack) Maranto; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Joseph was a retired US Army, LT Colonel and a retired United States Post Office Executive. Member of MOAA, 4th degree K of C Fr. Justin Council, St. Maximilian Kolbe Assembly and was very active in the American Legion and VFW Posts. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Monday March 15th from 3-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew), where funeral services will be held Tuesday at 8:30 AM and from St. Gabriel Church at 9 AM. Interment Western New York National Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Joseph's family would like to thank Hospice Buffalo for their compassionate care.







