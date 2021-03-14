Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph CARUSO
FUNERAL HOME
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road
Depew, NY
CARUSO - Joseph
March 12, 2021, age 90 of Depew, NY. Beloved husband of 65 years to Theresa (nee Abramowicz) Caruso; dearest father of Susan (William) Sabio and Cathy Caruso; dear grandfather of Matthew, Amy, Alyssa, Nicholas and Emma; son of the late Charles and Theresa (nee Arrigo) Caruso; brother of Liboria (late Morris) Tomasula, Virginia (late Richard) DeAngelo and predeceased by Della (late Nicholas) Guerra, Lucy (late Dr. Joseph) Verdi, Marie (late Daniel) Martinelli, Josephine (late Charles) Ciminese, Theresa (late Chuck) Kepper and Carmela (Jack) Maranto; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Joseph was a retired US Army, LT Colonel and a retired United States Post Office Executive. Member of MOAA, 4th degree K of C Fr. Justin Council, St. Maximilian Kolbe Assembly and was very active in the American Legion and VFW Posts. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Monday March 15th from 3-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew), where funeral services will be held Tuesday at 8:30 AM and from St. Gabriel Church at 9 AM. Interment Western New York National Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Joseph's family would like to thank Hospice Buffalo for their compassionate care.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Mar
16
Funeral service
8:30a.m.
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Mar
16
Funeral service
9:00a.m.
St. Gabriel Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.