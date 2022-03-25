CASACCI - Joseph
March 18, 2022, age 89; beloved husband of 69 years to Casimina (nee Leone) Casacci; devoted father of Doreen Casacci and Joseph R. (Cathleen) Casacci; loving grandfather of Garrett (Teresa) Pikul, Meryl (Shawn) Cole, Alexandra (Michael) Territo, Erica Casacci and Nicholas Casacci; adored great-grandfather of Mia, Liam and Maxwell; dear son of the late Massimino Casacci and the late Livia (late Ralph) Casacci Ferilli; dearest brother of Daniel (Ruth) Casacci, Michael (Michael Wickham) Casacci and predeceased by Jean Ring and Vito (late Joanne) Casacci; also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews. He had a long and distinguished career at The Prudential Insurance Company of America, culminating in his retirement in 1992 as a Miami District Manager of the company. During his time at Prudential, the office he managed consistently ranked among the best in the country in performance. In his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his family, including taking two trips to Italy to visit relatives; watching classic movies and sports, especially the Bills and Yankees; golfing; and attending his grandchildren's school activities and athletic events. He was a life member of Elks Lodge No. 2273 in Plantation, Florida, and served as Past Exalted Ruler. The family will be present Sunday from 1-6 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.), where prayers will be offered Monday at 8 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church at 8:45 AM. Interment to immediately follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to Brother's of Mercy Foundation, 10570 Bergtold Rd., Clarence, NY 14031. Share memories and condolences on Joseph's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 25, 2022.