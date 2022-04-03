Menu
Joseph P. CASH
FUNERAL HOME
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
6575 East Quaker Road
Orchard Park, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 8 2022
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
CASH - Joseph P.
Of Orchard Park, NY April 1, 2022. Cherished husband of Elizabeth M. (Haug); loving father of Joseph F. (Debbie) Cash and Elizabeth M. Zak; dearest grandfather of Harley, Gianna, Alex, Samantha and Benjamin. The family will receive friends Friday, April 8th, from 3-7 PM at the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY 14127. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 11am in Nativity of Our Lord Church 26 Thorn Ave. Orchard Park. Friends invited. Military Honors will follow Mass at Church. Joe was a Classic Bowler and a proud member of the American Legion Post 567, serving as Commander 14 times in his 50 years as a member. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo Foundation, Inc. at www.hospicebuffalo.org or the American Legion Post 567. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com


Published by Buffalo News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
6575 East Quaker Road, Orchard Park, NY
Apr
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Nativity of Our Lord Church
26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park, NY
