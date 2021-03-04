To the family of Mr. Catalano, High school can be such a critical time in a young persons life. You can sink or swim, rise or fall at the mere words of another. Today I say a prayer to the life of a teacher that not only inspired the mind through great literature but also had the ability extract the greatness within ourselves through thought provoking classroom discussion. I will never forget Mr. Catalano's humanity in teaching us during the turbulent riots and protests of the early 70's at Riverside High School. At that time I began to learn the importance of being true to myself as opposed to what others wanted me to be. I am so sorry for your loss! Mr. Catalano seemed to care a great deal about the importance of family... to this day, in that classroom so many years ago, I can still feel how he nurtured in me a belief of self at a time I was not aware of it in myself. " May the road rise to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face the rain fall soft your your fields... And until we meet again may God hold you in the hollow of His hand." "Eternal rest grant unto Mr. Catalano and let light shine upon him...May he rest in peace" Amen. Thank you Mr. Catalano.

Joyce Gallagher (Wright) March 6, 2021