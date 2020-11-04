KUBEK - Joseph Chester
November 3, 2020. Loving son of late Anna F. (nee Roman) and late Joseph Martin Kubek; dear brother of Stanley R. (Judith A.) Kubek and Henry P. (Judith E.) Kubek; fond uncle of Brian (Pamela) Kubek, Sharon (Gregory) Oryschak and David (Ellen) Kubek; fond great-uncle of Michael and Rachel Kubek; also survived by many cousins. Family present Thursday, 4-7 PM, at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Josaphat Parish (William and Peoria Ave.) Friday at 9 AM. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Please share with the family your condolences at www.Pietszak.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 4, 2020.