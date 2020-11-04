Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joseph Chester KUBEK
1933 - 2020
BORN
July 8, 1933
DIED
November 3, 2020
KUBEK - Joseph Chester
November 3, 2020. Loving son of late Anna F. (nee Roman) and late Joseph Martin Kubek; dear brother of Stanley R. (Judith A.) Kubek and Henry P. (Judith E.) Kubek; fond uncle of Brian (Pamela) Kubek, Sharon (Gregory) Oryschak and David (Ellen) Kubek; fond great-uncle of Michael and Rachel Kubek; also survived by many cousins. Family present Thursday, 4-7 PM, at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Josaphat Parish (William and Peoria Ave.) Friday at 9 AM. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Please share with the family your condolences at www.Pietszak.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
5
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY 14206
Funeral services provided by:
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.