Joseph E. COLBY
FUNERAL HOME
Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
242 Genesee Street
Lockport, NY
COLBY - Joseph E.
January 12, 2022. Predeceased by wife Patricia (O'Malley) Colby on December 22, 2000; survived by his children William (Kim) Colby and Carol Ann Colby; grandchildren Katie and Sean Colby; sisters Virginia Hackett and Marilyn Schumacher. Relatives and friends may call Monday, January 17th from 4-7 PM in Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee St., Lockport where Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, January 18th at 10 AM. Interment will be in Cold Springs Cemetery. Visit pruddenandkandt.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
17
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Prudden And Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
242 Genesee St., Lockport, NY
Jan
18
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Prudden And Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
242 Genesee St., Lockport, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bill and Family- Very sorry to learn of the passing of your dad. I know how supportive he was of your tennis. Our sympathies from our recent new home in New Mexico.
Dave Shambach
January 26, 2022
