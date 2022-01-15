COLBY - Joseph E.
January 12, 2022. Predeceased by wife Patricia (O'Malley) Colby on December 22, 2000; survived by his children William (Kim) Colby and Carol Ann Colby; grandchildren Katie and Sean Colby; sisters Virginia Hackett and Marilyn Schumacher. Relatives and friends may call Monday, January 17th from 4-7 PM in Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee St., Lockport where Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, January 18th at 10 AM. Interment will be in Cold Springs Cemetery. Visit pruddenandkandt.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 15, 2022.