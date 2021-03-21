CONGILOSI - Joseph C.
Of Blasdell, NY, March 14, 2021, beloved husband of Laura M. (Holl) Congilosi; dearest father of Michael J. (Ann) Congilosi, Dr. Susan C. (Dan) Parker, Ellen E. (Peter) Avino, David C. (Tammy) Congilosi, Alane F. (Mark) Gagnon and Jeffrey J. (Judith) Holl; also survived by 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; son of the late Alphonse and Mary (Amato) Congilosi; brother of Anthony (Eileen) Congilosi, Ann (James) Schreiner and the late Florence (Gerald) Herkey, Norma Congilosi, Rosemarie Nola, Salvatore Congilosi and Phyllis McLaren; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Congilosi was retired from FMC Corporation after 42 years of service. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.