COSENTINO - Joseph F.
Delevan, NY; January 3, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Rose M. D'Amico; son of the late Pasquale and Christina DiFlavio Cosentino. Surviving are five daughters: Christina (Robert) Clark of Cheektowaga; Ann "Skye" Cosentino of Machias; Rose (Joe) Sklepik of W. Seneca; Gina Leete of Coudersport, PA; Angela (Dan) Antonucci of Lewiston. Loving PAPA to 15 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; brother to Rosemary, Marie, Ann, Gracie, and Patricia; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Joseph was a retired steel worker, belonging to the United Steel Workers Union 1743, was a creative writer and story teller. He was an entrepreneur and an avid collector of many things. A Mass of Christian Burial will be in Most Precious Blood R.C. Church, 22 Prospect St., Angola, NY on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 11 AM. Celebrant will be Rev. Timothy Koester pastor. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery in Angola. Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
. Online condolences can be sent to www.babbitteastonfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 7, 2022.