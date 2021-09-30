Beth, although I am out of State, we have remained friends for many years and I've often heard you speak so admirably of your father, along with the stories of "his way of doing things". Please know I share the loss of your dear father with you and with your family. The Lord is near and brings you the comfort of knowing your dad is with Jesus.

May lasting memories of your father bring you joy and gratitude.

France Gelinas Friend November 24, 2021