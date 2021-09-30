Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph R. CRISTINA Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
CRISTINA - Joseph R., Jr.
Of Lancaster, NY a professor emeritus and former department head for the Civil Engineering and construction Technology Department at Erie Community College - North Campus died Wednesday, September 29, 2021, after a long illness. He was 91. Born in Fredonia, N.Y., his father taught him the bricklaying trade. While in high school he was selected to the Southwestern All Star Conference Football Team (first team). He graduated from Canisius College in 1953 with a bachelor of science degree in chemistry. He was in the US Army Signal Corps from 1953 to 1955 and served in South Korea. He graduated with a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from Tri-State University in Indiana in 1958. He received his master's in education from
University of Buffalo in 1969. He worked for Stone and Webster Construction of Boston, Mass as a field engineer at the Niagara Mohawk power station in Dunkirk, N. Y. He then was employed at the Alco Products Co. as a stress analyst on unfired nuclear pressure vessels. He was employed in the civil engineering and construction technology department at Erie Community College from 1963 to 1995. During that period of time he served as department head for 20 years. After his retirement from ECC in 1995, he continued his part time employment at Hartman Engineering. He was an Eucharistic minister and a member of the collection counters committee at our Lady of Pompeii Church. He was given a life membership to the American Concrete Institute of WNY and was a past member of the Structural Clinic of Buffalo. His wife, of 48 years, Dorothy Vande Velde Cristina died in 2004. Survivors include BethAnn (Alan) Goldsmith, Karen (Raymond) Sanner, Joseph (Debbie) Cristina III, Judith (George Roll) Andrews, Linda (Ron) Witt and Mary Cody; loving grandfather of 16 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; also survived by a brother Anthony and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Lucy Cristina, a brother James and a son-in-law George Andrews. The family will be present Friday, October 1, from 3-7 PM at the WEDNEL AND LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster. Friends are invited to attend a mass of Christian Burial Saturday morning at 10 AM, at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, Lancaster. Please assemble at church. Burial will be at St. Adalbert Cemetery on Broadway, in Lancaster. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Columban's on the Lake Retirement Home, 2546 Lake Ave. Silver Creek, NY 14136. Condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY
Oct
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Pompeii Church
Lancaster, NY
Oct
2
Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Adelbert Cemetery
Broadway Ave, Lancaster, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
Beth, although I am out of State, we have remained friends for many years and I've often heard you speak so admirably of your father, along with the stories of "his way of doing things". Please know I share the loss of your dear father with you and with your family. The Lord is near and brings you the comfort of knowing your dad is with Jesus.
May lasting memories of your father bring you joy and gratitude.
France Gelinas
Friend
November 24, 2021
Your dad was a one-of-a-kind person that lived a truly remarkable life. I feel blessed to have got to know & care for him. The Cristina Family holds a special place in my heart.
Joy Donnelly smith
October 2, 2021
I am so very sorry I was unable to attend this remarkable man´s wake. Please know I´m thinking of you all
Sarah Fitzpatrick
Friend
October 1, 2021
Dear Christina Family,
Our deepest sympathy on the loss of your Dad. He was a remarkable man. May the many memories you shared bring you comfort during this difficult time. God Bless you
from your childhood neighbor's Roger, Susan & Bill Rappold.
Susan Morrison
Neighbor
October 1, 2021
So many wonderful memories with your precious family! May God bless you all! Praying for your peace & comfort now. Sending love & hugs.
Bill & Pat Abbotoy
October 1, 2021
Linda, Ron, & Cristina family. Although there is little we can say at this time when sorrow has touched your heart, we want you to know our warmest thoughts are with you now.
Cindy & John Shurmatz
Other
October 1, 2021
I am very sorry for your loss
Eternal rest grant unto him O Lord and may perpetual light shine upon him Amen
Deborah Fitzmorris
Friend
October 1, 2021
I was a student at ECTI in 1967. Mr Christina was one of a kind. After 50+ years I still remember and appreciate him.
Tom Glomb
September 30, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear about your dad. Prayers and hugs to you and your family.
Jennifer Hill
September 30, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of your dad. My sympathy to your family during this difficult time. Sending hugs!
Pat Wopperer-Garwol
Neighbor
September 30, 2021
Karen and Beth Ann I am so sorry about your dad. Take comfort in knowing God has him now and he will be well again and reunited with your mom. I hope your fond memories will get you through this difficult time. I’m thinking of you and praying for your family. ❤ Deb Ervolina
Deborah Ervolina
Friend
September 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results