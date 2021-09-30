CRISTINA - Joseph R., Jr.
Of Lancaster, NY a professor emeritus and former department head for the Civil Engineering and construction Technology Department at Erie Community College - North Campus died Wednesday, September 29, 2021, after a long illness. He was 91. Born in Fredonia, N.Y., his father taught him the bricklaying trade. While in high school he was selected to the Southwestern All Star Conference Football Team (first team). He graduated from Canisius College in 1953 with a bachelor of science degree in chemistry. He was in the US Army Signal Corps from 1953 to 1955 and served in South Korea. He graduated with a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from Tri-State University in Indiana in 1958. He received his master's in education from
University of Buffalo in 1969. He worked for Stone and Webster Construction of Boston, Mass as a field engineer at the Niagara Mohawk power station in Dunkirk, N. Y. He then was employed at the Alco Products Co. as a stress analyst on unfired nuclear pressure vessels. He was employed in the civil engineering and construction technology department at Erie Community College from 1963 to 1995. During that period of time he served as department head for 20 years. After his retirement from ECC in 1995, he continued his part time employment at Hartman Engineering. He was an Eucharistic minister and a member of the collection counters committee at our Lady of Pompeii Church. He was given a life membership to the American Concrete Institute of WNY and was a past member of the Structural Clinic of Buffalo. His wife, of 48 years, Dorothy Vande Velde Cristina died in 2004. Survivors include BethAnn (Alan) Goldsmith, Karen (Raymond) Sanner, Joseph (Debbie) Cristina III, Judith (George Roll) Andrews, Linda (Ron) Witt and Mary Cody; loving grandfather of 16 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; also survived by a brother Anthony and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Lucy Cristina, a brother James and a son-in-law George Andrews. The family will be present Friday, October 1, from 3-7 PM at the WEDNEL AND LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster. Friends are invited to attend a mass of Christian Burial Saturday morning at 10 AM, at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, Lancaster. Please assemble at church. Burial will be at St. Adalbert Cemetery on Broadway, in Lancaster. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Columban's on the Lake Retirement Home, 2546 Lake Ave. Silver Creek, NY 14136. Condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 30, 2021.