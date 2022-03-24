Menu
Joseph D. D'ANNA
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
Visitation
Mar, 27 2022
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
D'ANNA - Joseph D.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 21, 2022. Loving son of Nora (nee McCarthy) and the late Joseph D'Anna; dear brother of Colleen (Curtis) Van Order, Nora (Silvio) Bellante and Anthony D'Anna; cherished uncle of Deanna, Juliana, Colleen, Christian and Frankie. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday (March 27th), from 1-4 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences may be made at
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 24, 2022.
