D'ANNA - Joseph D.Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 21, 2022. Loving son of Nora (nee McCarthy) and the late Joseph D'Anna; dear brother of Colleen (Curtis) Van Order, Nora (Silvio) Bellante and Anthony D'Anna; cherished uncle of Deanna, Juliana, Colleen, Christian and Frankie. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday (March 27th), from 1-4 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences may be made at