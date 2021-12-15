DANTONIO - Joseph V., Sr.December 12, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Lucille C. (nee Walsh) Dantonio; dearest father of Maria Dantonio, Dominic (Amy Gerace) Dantonio, Joseph, II (Shannon) Dantonio, Gina (Joseph) Mele, and Theresa Dantonio; cherished grandfather of Joseph III, Angela, Diana, Christina, Marissa, Miranda, Christopher and Juliana; dear brother of the late Lena (Jim) Misuraca, John (Angeline), Katherine (Samuel) Ferraro, Vincent "Jim" (Wilma), Clarence, Carl (Josephine), Lucy (John) Gandy, and Alfred Dantonio; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday, December 17th from 4 to 8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner Parker Blvd.) where prayers will be offered on Saturday at 10:15 AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM from St. Mark R.C. Church. Please share online condolences at