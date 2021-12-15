Menu
Joseph V. DANTONIO Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive
Tonawanda, NY
DANTONIO - Joseph V., Sr.
December 12, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Lucille C. (nee Walsh) Dantonio; dearest father of Maria Dantonio, Dominic (Amy Gerace) Dantonio, Joseph, II (Shannon) Dantonio, Gina (Joseph) Mele, and Theresa Dantonio; cherished grandfather of Joseph III, Angela, Diana, Christina, Marissa, Miranda, Christopher and Juliana; dear brother of the late Lena (Jim) Misuraca, John (Angeline), Katherine (Samuel) Ferraro, Vincent "Jim" (Wilma), Clarence, Carl (Josephine), Lucy (John) Gandy, and Alfred Dantonio; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday, December 17th from 4 to 8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner Parker Blvd.) where prayers will be offered on Saturday at 10:15 AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM from St. Mark R.C. Church. Please share online condolences at
www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Dec
18
Prayer Service
10:15a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Dec
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Mark R.C. Church
NY
We are so sorry for your loss and hope that your memories will bring you comfort during this very difficult time.
Tom & Lori Vossler
December 19, 2021
Hey Maria, Dominick, Joey, Gina and Teresa: We are so sorry for your loss. Uncle Joe was a kind and wonderful man. I'm sorry we can't be there to help honor your dad. Please know you all are in my thoughts and prayers. Love, Mike and Lisa Gore
Mike and Lisa Gore
Family
December 15, 2021
Love, Mike and Lisa Gore
December 15, 2021
