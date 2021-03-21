Menu
Joseph Edward DUNBAR
FUNERAL HOME
O'Connell-Murphy Funeral Home
1075 Ridge Road
Lackawanna, NY
DUNBAR - Joseph Edward
At the age of 90, on March 18th, 2021. Beloved Husband of nearly 70 years to Joan M. (nee Finucane) Dunbar; dearest Father of Mary Jo (Kim) Dunbar, William (Anne) Dunbar, Madonna (Tenzin) Dunbar and Jennifer (Robert) Crandall; inspiring grandfather to Jesse and Anne Mills and Molly and Justin Crandall; loving Brother to the late Annie Eustace, Francis, William, George and Richard Dunbar; also survived by an extended family from The Old 1st Ward. The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial to be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 115 O'Connell St. will be announced by O'CONNELL - MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna (823-0124). His greatest joy was his family. A decorated U.S. Marine who served in the Korean Conflict, he was a long-time employee of Greif Bros. Barrel Factory. He enjoyed repairing items and was a great storyteller. Joe had a heart of gold and will be missed by all who knew him. Please visit www.OCONNELLMURPHYFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
Louise and Rebecca McHenry
March 24, 2021
Jenny and family... My sincere condolences on your loss. Remember his love and it will help get you through the grief you now feel.
Maureen Winters
Coworker
March 23, 2021
I loved visiting family and listening to all Uncle Joe´s stories. I wish all the family comfort by his memory in this time of grief and loss. I will never forget him.
Audrey Scanlan Teller
March 21, 2021
Madonna and Jenny, So sorry to learn of your dad's passing. No matter how clearly you see it coming, you're never quite ready for it, I don't think...I hope his last days were peaceful.
Fran (Sorge) Wegener
March 21, 2021
