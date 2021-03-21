DUNBAR - Joseph Edward
At the age of 90, on March 18th, 2021. Beloved Husband of nearly 70 years to Joan M. (nee Finucane) Dunbar; dearest Father of Mary Jo (Kim) Dunbar, William (Anne) Dunbar, Madonna (Tenzin) Dunbar and Jennifer (Robert) Crandall; inspiring grandfather to Jesse and Anne Mills and Molly and Justin Crandall; loving Brother to the late Annie Eustace, Francis, William, George and Richard Dunbar; also survived by an extended family from The Old 1st Ward. The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial to be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 115 O'Connell St. will be announced by O'CONNELL - MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna (823-0124). His greatest joy was his family. A decorated U.S. Marine who served in the Korean Conflict, he was a long-time employee of Greif Bros. Barrel Factory. He enjoyed repairing items and was a great storyteller. Joe had a heart of gold and will be missed by all who knew him. Please visit www.OCONNELLMURPHYFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.