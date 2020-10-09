Menu
Joseph E. FISHER
1948 - 2020
BORN
August 12, 1948
DIED
October 7, 2020
FISHER - Joseph E.
Of Lancaster, NY, October 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara (Zimmerman); loving father of Jolie (Marc) Colonna and Amanda (Marty) McPherson; dearest grandfather of Ji, Gabi, Benjamin, Natalie and Jack; brother of Jake, Nancy (Jim) Len, Ed (Lynda), Terry (Patricia) and the late Bill, late Mike and the late Robbie; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 AURORA Street, Lancaster, Sunday from 1-5 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption RC Church, Lancaster, NY, Monday morning, at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Western NY Heroes. Please share condolences at www.wendleandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Oct
12
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Mary of the Assumption RC Church
, Lancaster, New York
