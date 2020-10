FISHER - Joseph E.Of Lancaster, NY, October 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara (Zimmerman); loving father of Jolie (Marc) Colonna and Amanda (Marty) McPherson; dearest grandfather of Ji, Gabi, Benjamin, Natalie and Jack; brother of Jake, Nancy (Jim) Len, Ed (Lynda), Terry (Patricia) and the late Bill, late Mike and the late Robbie; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 AURORA Street, Lancaster, Sunday from 1-5 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption RC Church, Lancaster, NY, Monday morning, at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Western NY Heroes. Please share condolences at www.wendleandloecherinc.com