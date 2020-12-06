SNYDER - Joseph E.
Age 65, of Springville, NY passed away on December 1, 2020. Loving companion of Cheryl Kirsch; dear brother of Thomas J. (Carol) Snyder, Jr., Charles M. (Vicky) Snyder, Kenneth L. (Sherry) Snyder and Catherine A. (Paul) Hodson; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, 271 E. Main St., Springville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 11 AM at the St. Aloysius Church, 190 Franklin St., Springville. Online condolences may be offered at smithweismantelfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.