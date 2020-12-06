Menu
Joseph E. SNYDER
SNYDER - Joseph E.
Age 65, of Springville, NY passed away on December 1, 2020. Loving companion of Cheryl Kirsch; dear brother of Thomas J. (Carol) Snyder, Jr., Charles M. (Vicky) Snyder, Kenneth L. (Sherry) Snyder and Catherine A. (Paul) Hodson; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, 271 E. Main St., Springville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 11 AM at the St. Aloysius Church, 190 Franklin St., Springville. Online condolences may be offered at smithweismantelfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home
271 East Main Street, Springville, NY 14141-1419
Dec
8
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home
271 East Main Street, Springville, NY 14141-1419
Dec
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Aloysius Church
190 Franklin St, Springville, New York
Funeral services provided by:
Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home
