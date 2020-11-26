CAScIANO - Joseph F.
Of Williamsville, entered into rest November 22, 2020. Beloved son of Andreana (late Joseph) Casciano; loving father of Margo (Jamie) Casciano; cherished grandfather of Fallyn; brother of James (Adrienne) Casciano, Diane (Steve) Pecoraro and Judy Casciano; also survived by loving nieces, nephews and friends. No prior visitation. Private service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 26, 2020.