Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joseph F. CASCIANO
CAScIANO - Joseph F.
Of Williamsville, entered into rest November 22, 2020. Beloved son of Andreana (late Joseph) Casciano; loving father of Margo (Jamie) Casciano; cherished grandfather of Fallyn; brother of James (Adrienne) Casciano, Diane (Steve) Pecoraro and Judy Casciano; also survived by loving nieces, nephews and friends. No prior visitation. Private service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.