Joseph F. KRUG Sr.
Of West Seneca, NY, October 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Sharon A. (nee Jerabek); dearest father of Joseph F. Jr. (Cynthia) Krug, Tamara Krug, Maria (Jim) Schendel, Deanna (Tim) Reynolds and Peter (Ryan) Krug; loving grandfather of 19 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; brother of Frederick (Debra) Krug and the late George (late Betty Lou) Krug and Catherine (late Henry) Ulicki; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Family present Wednesday 3-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday morning at 10 AM at Fourteen Holy Helpers Church, 1339 Indian Church Rd., West Seneca, NY (please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to the Salvation Army or Kids Escaping Drugs would be appreciated. Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays in doing so. Face masks are required. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
