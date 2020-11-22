La MASTRA - Joseph F.
November 18, 2020, of Buffalo, NY. Passed away at age 61, after a four year battle resulting from a catastrophic surgery. Beloved partner of Amanda Stinner, who lovingly stood by him daily; dear brother of Debbie (Paul) Steinbruckner who fought for his care and comfort; son of Samuel (Melanie) La Mastra and the late Joan La Mastra; father of Salvatore, Christina and Parker; grandfather of Julia; uncle of Paul J. Steinbruckner and Ben Steinbruckner. No services will be held at Joe's request. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.