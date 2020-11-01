Piasecki - Joseph F.
October 27, 2020, of Marilla, NY. Beloved husband of Jeanne (nee Wistner); dearest father of Joseph, Cole, Parker and Mia Piasecki; loving brother of Florence (late James) Goeseke, Richard, Hope (late Rick) Pastuszynski and brother-in-law of James (Susan) and Charles (Karen) Wistner and Michelle (Francis) Hietanen; beloved son of the late Frank and Hope Piasecki and son-in-law of the late Eugene (Bonnie) and the late Phyllis Wistner. The family will be present on WEDNESDAY from 2-4 and 6-9 PM at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main Street, East Aurora, NY. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays in doing so. Face masks are required. Funeral Services will be held Thursday at 11 AM at Nativity Lutheran Church, 970 E. Main St., East Aurora. Interment will follow at Lancaster Rural Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.