FALLON - Joseph J.

75, of Collins, died May 28. Born July 25, 1945, son of the late Francis and Elizabeth (Evans) Fallon. He married the former Joan Spire who survives. Joe worked at Bethlehem Steel and in corrections at Attica, Collins, and Lakeview. Besides his loving wife, Joe is survived by sons; Joel (Rachel) Fallon, Kelly (Simone) Fallon, and daughters; Danielle Fallon, and Carrie (Rodney) Fallon-Johnson, and four brothers; Michael Fallon, Paul (Marge) Fallon, Larry Fallon, Steve (Cheryl) Fallon, nieces, nephews, and ten grandchildren. Friends may call on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm from Mentley Funeral Home, Inc., 105 East Main St., Gowanda. Memorials to Hospice Buffalo.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 1, 2021.