FALLON - Joseph J. 75, of Collins, died May 28. Born July 25, 1945, son of the late Francis and Elizabeth (Evans) Fallon. He married the former Joan Spire who survives. Joe worked at Bethlehem Steel and in corrections at Attica, Collins, and Lakeview. Besides his loving wife, Joe is survived by sons; Joel (Rachel) Fallon, Kelly (Simone) Fallon, and daughters; Danielle Fallon, and Carrie (Rodney) Fallon-Johnson, and four brothers; Michael Fallon, Paul (Marge) Fallon, Larry Fallon, Steve (Cheryl) Fallon, nieces, nephews, and ten grandchildren. Friends may call on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm from Mentley Funeral Home, Inc., 105 East Main St., Gowanda. Memorials to Hospice Buffalo.
Joan - I have been thinking of you and shT you must be going through now. I offer my deepest sympathy and will talk with you soon.
Shirley Quick
Other
June 6, 2021
Joe... You were a great guy and great mentor in numerous things. I'll never forget the visits and libations when I came up from Georgia and we got to see each other. Rest in peace my friend. You will be missed.
Greg & Harriet Age
Friend
June 6, 2021
The Koehler's
June 4, 2021
ITS BEEN MANY YEARS ,BUT JOE WAS AT ATTICA WHEN I GOT THERE FOR OJT,,, HE WAS VERY STRAIGHT FORWARD IN TELLING THE WAY NIT IS BEHIND THE WALLS. HIS TRAING WAS VALUBLE IN WHICH I USED THROGH OUT MY CAREER IN DOCS.RIP JOE FALLON
salvatore Aromola
Work
June 3, 2021
Gary & I offer our deepest condolences Joan to you & your family. May the good Lord bless him & keep him & hold him in his loving & powerful arms!