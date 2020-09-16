Menu
Joseph FATTA Jr.
FATTA - Joseph, Jr.
Of West Seneca, entered into rest September 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Josephine (nee Roman) Fatta; devoted father of Joseph (Kathryn Kimball) Fatta, Linda (Steve) Fox, Colleen Fatta, and the late Todd Fatta; cherished grandfather of Randy, Kyleigh and the late Jeffery; great-grandfather of Ezra and Clayton; also survived by other family members; loving son of the late Joseph and Antoinette Fatta; dear brother of Angie, and the late Connie and Marie. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 3-7 PM. Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home Saturday morning, at 10:30 o'clock. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, 33 PERCENT OCCUPANCY WILL BE OBSERVED. Please wear face covering. Share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 16, 2020.
