Joseph F. FENNELL III
FENNELL - Joseph F., III
Of East Amherst, entered into rest on January 4, 2022, at age 77. Beloved husband of 53 years to Christine (nee Burns) Fennell; devoted father of Christine (Theodore) Sadlouskos, Joseph (Sabrina) Fennell, Brian (Dana) Fennell and Karen Fennell; cherished Papa of Mia, Lorelei, Adeline, Lochlan, Matthew, Nicholas, Zachary and Sloane; loving son of the late Harriet and Joseph F. Fennell Jr.; dear brother of Dennis (Charlotte) Fennell and Elizabeth (John) Mulvihill; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and god-children. Services private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joe's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Joe, you were a good guy, great colleague, and favorite professor of my children. Fennell family, please know he will be remembered fondly and with respect for a long time.
Mary Hurley
Work
January 16, 2022
A great guy and always a pleasure to chat with.
John Bray
Friend
January 12, 2022
I was a student of Mr. Fennell's from D'Youville in the 80's. He was my favorite professor. I am sorry to hear of your loss. Thanks for the memories, Mr. Fennell. RIP, sir!
Mary M.
School
January 9, 2022
