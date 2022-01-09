FENNELL - Joseph F., III
Of East Amherst, entered into rest on January 4, 2022, at age 77. Beloved husband of 53 years to Christine (nee Burns) Fennell; devoted father of Christine (Theodore) Sadlouskos, Joseph (Sabrina) Fennell, Brian (Dana) Fennell and Karen Fennell; cherished Papa of Mia, Lorelei, Adeline, Lochlan, Matthew, Nicholas, Zachary and Sloane; loving son of the late Harriet and Joseph F. Fennell Jr.; dear brother of Dennis (Charlotte) Fennell and Elizabeth (John) Mulvihill; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and god-children. Services private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joe's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.