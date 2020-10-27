KRUG - Joseph G.
October 25, 2020, age 82. Beloved husband of 60 years to Ruth E. (nee Hacker) Krug; devoted father of Patricia (Thomas) Johnston and Kathleen (Daniel) Miller; loving grandfather of Kelsey (Scott) Smith, Jessica (Aneeth) Kumar, Timothy Miller and Allison Hogan; dear brother of the late Paul (late Ann Marie) Krug; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited Wednesday at 11 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 4125 Union Rd., Cheektowaga, NY 14225. Please assemble at church. Interment to immediately follow in Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery. Mr. Krug was a retired Science Teacher at Maryvale Middle School. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Joseph's memory to the Roswell Alliance Foundation, 901 Washington St., Buffalo, NY 14203. Arrangements by Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Please share memories and condolences on Joseph's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 27, 2020.