Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joseph G. OHL
OHL - Joseph G.
August 24, 2020, age 84. Beloved husband of Alice M. (Getz); father of Catherine and Jim McClurg, Linda and Don Wach, Joseph W. and Leah Ohl, Michael and Linda Ohl, Lorraine and Dean Parker, Theresa and David Sellers, Daniel and Alisa Ohl, Thomas and Danielle Ohl, Peter and Laura Ohl, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family present Friday 3-7 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY, and Saturday from 9:30-10:30 AM at St. Columba-Brigid Church, 75 Hickory St., Buffalo, NY, where a Mass of Celebration will be held Saturday morning at 11 AM at the church. Public attendance welcome outdoors only. Mass will be live streamed at www.sscolumbabrigid.org. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Buffalo Peace House or Mt. Irenaeus appreciated. Restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the Funeral Home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays. Face masks required. Condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.