OHL - Joseph G.
August 24, 2020, age 84. Beloved husband of Alice M. (Getz); father of Catherine and Jim McClurg, Linda and Don Wach, Joseph W. and Leah Ohl, Michael and Linda Ohl, Lorraine and Dean Parker, Theresa and David Sellers, Daniel and Alisa Ohl, Thomas and Danielle Ohl, Peter and Laura Ohl, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family present Friday 3-7 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY, and Saturday from 9:30-10:30 AM at St. Columba-Brigid Church, 75 Hickory St., Buffalo, NY, where a Mass of Celebration will be held Saturday morning at 11 AM at the church. Public attendance welcome outdoors only. Mass will be live streamed at www.sscolumbabrigid.org
. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Buffalo Peace House or Mt. Irenaeus appreciated. Restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the Funeral Home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays. Face masks required. Condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.