GANCASZ - Joseph A. Jr.
Age 78, of North Tonawanda, passed away, Saturday (June 26, 2021) at home. Joseph was Born in North Tonawanda on July 18, 1942 to Joseph A. and Bernice (Dworzanski) Gancasz. Joseph was a veteran of the United States Air force, former employee of Durez Plastics, retired from the DOT for New York State, member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, Holy Name Society, Dom Polski Club, Crosby American Legion Post #976. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, and spent time at his camp in Crosby, PA with his wife, children and grandchildren.
Mr. Gancasz is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Diane R. (Soos) Gancasz, loving father of Mark (Kathryn) Gancasz, Deborah Leible, and Paul (Kristy) Gancasz, grandfather of Henry Jack, Franklin Joseph, and Lexi Rae, also surviving are 3 nephews, two great-nieces, one great-nephew, and many cousins.
Friends may call Wednesday from 4-8 P.M. at the Wattengel Funeral Home, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda. Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday at 9:30 A.M. from Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, Oliver and Center, North Tonawanda, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice
. Guest registry at Wattengel.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 29, 2021.