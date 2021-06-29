Menu
Joseph A. GANCASZ Jr.
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wattengel Funeral Home - Meadow Drive
533 Meadow Drive
North Tonawanda, NY
GANCASZ - Joseph A. Jr.
Age 78, of North Tonawanda, passed away, Saturday (June 26, 2021) at home. Joseph was Born in North Tonawanda on July 18, 1942 to Joseph A. and Bernice (Dworzanski) Gancasz. Joseph was a veteran of the United States Air force, former employee of Durez Plastics, retired from the DOT for New York State, member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, Holy Name Society, Dom Polski Club, Crosby American Legion Post #976. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, and spent time at his camp in Crosby, PA with his wife, children and grandchildren.
Mr. Gancasz is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Diane R. (Soos) Gancasz, loving father of Mark (Kathryn) Gancasz, Deborah Leible, and Paul (Kristy) Gancasz, grandfather of Henry Jack, Franklin Joseph, and Lexi Rae, also surviving are 3 nephews, two great-nieces, one great-nephew, and many cousins.
Friends may call Wednesday from 4-8 P.M. at the Wattengel Funeral Home, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda. Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday at 9:30 A.M. from Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, Oliver and Center, North Tonawanda, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice. Guest registry at Wattengel.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wattengel Funeral Home - Meadow Drive
533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, NY
Jul
1
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Our Lady of Czestochowa Church
Oliver and Center, North Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wattengel Funeral Home - Meadow Drive
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Debbie, So sorry to read this news. May God grant comfort during this Christmas season.
Bradley Owen
December 15, 2021
Thinking of your family. So sorry for the loss of Joe. I knew him from the NYDOT and casino!
Paul Bills
Work
June 30, 2021
My deepest sympathies Diane and family. So very sorry for the loss of your husband, father, and grandfather.
Colleen Bykowicz
June 29, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I am very sorry to hear of your loss. I have some wonderful memories of Joe, while I was growing up next door! Peace & love.
Dale Frankosky
Friend
June 29, 2021
