Joseph J. GELSOMINO Sr.
GELSOMINO - Joseph J. Sr.
March 13, 2022. Loving husband of Alisa Seeley and the late Toni (nee Azzarella); beloved father of Julia Gelsomino and Joe Gelsomino; stepfather of Eric Hill and Margaret (William) Alexander; dearest brother of Rosemary (Thomas) Peiffer and Lucille (Rich) Simon; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private burial services were held at the convenience of the family. Flowers gratefully declined. Online memorials may be made at
www.howefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Joe and Julie and family, so sorry to learn of your dad's passing. He was one of a kind.
Kathleen Milholland
March 22, 2022
