GELSOMINO - Joseph J. Sr.March 13, 2022. Loving husband of Alisa Seeley and the late Toni (nee Azzarella); beloved father of Julia Gelsomino and Joe Gelsomino; stepfather of Eric Hill and Margaret (William) Alexander; dearest brother of Rosemary (Thomas) Peiffer and Lucille (Rich) Simon; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private burial services were held at the convenience of the family. Flowers gratefully declined. Online memorials may be made at