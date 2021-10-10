Menu
Joseph GLYNN Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc.
335 Ontario Street
Buffalo, NY
GLYNN - Joseph, Sr.
October 9, 2021, beloved husband of the late Nora (nee O'Leary); dear father of Mary, John, Mark (Tricia), Catherine, Joseph, Jr., Margaret Brandt and the late Theresa (survived by Richard) DiAngelo; grandfather of five; brother of Anne Glynn; and survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St. Wednesday 4-7 PM where funeral services will be held at 6:45 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc.
335 Ontario Street, Buffalo, NY
Oct
13
Funeral service
6:45p.m.
James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc.
335 Ontario Street, Buffalo, NY
Our condolences to the Glynn family. May your father; grandfather rest in the peace of Christ. May Our Lady be his companion to his Eternal Reward.
Vicky and Jack Woodworth
Friend
October 13, 2021
