GLYNN - Joseph, Sr.

October 9, 2021, beloved husband of the late Nora (nee O'Leary); dear father of Mary, John, Mark (Tricia), Catherine, Joseph, Jr., Margaret Brandt and the late Theresa (survived by Richard) DiAngelo; grandfather of five; brother of Anne Glynn; and survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St. Wednesday 4-7 PM where funeral services will be held at 6:45 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.