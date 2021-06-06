Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph L. GRIFFO Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
GRIFFO - Joseph L., Sr
Of Kenmore, entered into rest on May 31, 2021 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Sandra J. Griffo; devoted father of Joseph L. (Gina) Griffo, Jr., Sandra M. (Thomas) Krasinski and James J. (Nicole) Griffo; loving grandfather and very special papa to Tia Hernandez, Kimberly Sesvold, Nicole Rush, Joseph J. and James L. Griffo, David and Daniel Krasinski, James J. and Dominik J. Griffo; great papa to Antonio, Angelo, Ryleigh, Hallie and Caleb; son of the late James D. and Palma Griffo; dear brother of the late James V. (Ann) Griffo and the late Donald (Mildred) Griffo; many nieces and nephews loved Uncle Joe. Joe retired from the Firearms Unit of the Buffalo Police Dept. As per Joe's wishes, services were held privately. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Joe's memory. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
12 Entries
Dear Joe and Sandy, I am sorry to hear of your loss! My thoughts and prayers are with you and your whole family!! Joe Hayek
Joe Hayek
Friend
June 12, 2021
Lots of fond memories of times past
Shamus and Chris oconnor
Friend
June 9, 2021
I am so sorry about your loss. You will be in my thoughts and prayers. I know he´ll be greatly missed
Gary and Elizabeth Rush
Other
June 8, 2021
Our condolences to you and your family. Many great memories were passed over the back fence.
Bob & Linda Kovach
Friend
June 7, 2021
Our deepest condolences to the Griffo family on the passing of "papa" Joe.
The Hans family
Friend
June 7, 2021
So sorry to hear of Mr. Griffo's passing. As a kid growing up on the west side of Buffalo in the late 60's and 70's just around the corner from Police station #5 Mr. Griffo walked the beat so all of us kids got to know Mr. Griffo he was like family to us. He knew most of us came from big families and did not have much money, so he would always take us into the corner deli and buy us kids penny candy and sit with us on the corner of Potomac and Greenwood and talk to us and always give us good advice, Mr. Griffo was a real role model for us kids and was always looking out for us, we all loved Mr. Griffo and looked forward to the conversations we would have with him the next time we would see him. God speed Mr. Griffo you will be missed. Thank you for all you have done for us neighborhood kids and thank you for your service.
Marc Maggio
Friend
June 7, 2021
Dear Sandy, please know that you and your entire family have our sincerest condolences on Joe´s passing. What a wonderful man, he will be sadly missed
Arty & Carol Doldan
Friend
June 7, 2021
So sorry to hear of Joes passing. I had many good conversations with him as he sat on his porch. He had a great family an will be missed by all.
Charlie Gramaglia. KPD RETIRED
Friend
June 6, 2021
I am sorry about Joe's passing, he will be greatly missed. He and my father "Red Sack" were fishing buddies. I hope they get to see each other.
Raymond Sack
Friend
June 6, 2021
Dear Sandy and family, Our sincere condolences on the passing of Cousin Joe. We have so many fond memories of growing up with our uncles, -the seven Griffo Brothers- our aunts, and cousins. There were always six or more "Joe Griffos" at the gatherings. Attached is a picture from a family picnic in late 1970. Only guys named Joe Griffo were allowed in the photo. Sincerely, Rosemary and Joe Griffo and our sister Marie Taylor.
JOSEPH J GRIFFO
Family
June 6, 2021
Sandy, Please accept my heartfelt condolence to you and family for your loss of Joe. His love and memory will live forever in your heart and family. Rest in eternal peace my friend!!
Sam Bordonaro
Friend
June 6, 2021
My brother Larry introduced our father and I to Joe years ago. I will always have fond memories of him! That twinkle in his eye when sharing a joke or sardonic quip! Joe and my father shared a mutual passion !! Fishing!
David Sack
Friend
June 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results