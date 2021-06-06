So sorry to hear of Mr. Griffo's passing. As a kid growing up on the west side of Buffalo in the late 60's and 70's just around the corner from Police station #5 Mr. Griffo walked the beat so all of us kids got to know Mr. Griffo he was like family to us. He knew most of us came from big families and did not have much money, so he would always take us into the corner deli and buy us kids penny candy and sit with us on the corner of Potomac and Greenwood and talk to us and always give us good advice, Mr. Griffo was a real role model for us kids and was always looking out for us, we all loved Mr. Griffo and looked forward to the conversations we would have with him the next time we would see him. God speed Mr. Griffo you will be missed. Thank you for all you have done for us neighborhood kids and thank you for your service.

Marc Maggio Friend June 7, 2021