GRIFFO - Joseph L., Sr
Of Kenmore, entered into rest on May 31, 2021 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Sandra J. Griffo; devoted father of Joseph L. (Gina) Griffo, Jr., Sandra M. (Thomas) Krasinski and James J. (Nicole) Griffo; loving grandfather and very special papa to Tia Hernandez, Kimberly Sesvold, Nicole Rush, Joseph J. and James L. Griffo, David and Daniel Krasinski, James J. and Dominik J. Griffo; great papa to Antonio, Angelo, Ryleigh, Hallie and Caleb; son of the late James D. and Palma Griffo; dear brother of the late James V. (Ann) Griffo and the late Donald (Mildred) Griffo; many nieces and nephews loved Uncle Joe. Joe retired from the Firearms Unit of the Buffalo Police Dept. As per Joe's wishes, services were held privately. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Joe's memory. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.