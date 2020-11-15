DAVIS - Joseph H.
November 13, 2020. Loving Husband of Patricia (nee Ropic); beloved father of Rebecca (Adam) Morgan and Robert Davis; cherished grandpa of Jack, Evan, and Josh Morgan; predeceased by six siblings. Friends may call Monday, from 2 to 5, at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy. (at Bailey Ave.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, at St. Andrew's R.C. Church, at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to People Inc., P.O. Box 9033, Williamsville, NY 14221. Please share condolences www.jerfh.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.