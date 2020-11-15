Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joseph H. DAVIS
DAVIS - Joseph H.
November 13, 2020. Loving Husband of Patricia (nee Ropic); beloved father of Rebecca (Adam) Morgan and Robert Davis; cherished grandpa of Jack, Evan, and Josh Morgan; predeceased by six siblings. Friends may call Monday, from 2 to 5, at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy. (at Bailey Ave.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, at St. Andrew's R.C. Church, at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to People Inc., P.O. Box 9033, Williamsville, NY 14221. Please share condolences www.jerfh.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
John E Roberts Funeral Home
280 Grover Cleveland Hwy, Amherst, NY 14226
Nov
17
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Andrew's R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by:
John E Roberts Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.