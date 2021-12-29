HACKEN - Joseph J., Jr.

December 25, 2021 age 75, of Alden, NY. Beloved husband of 41 years to Debra (nee Kosicki) Hacken; dearest father of Elizabeth (Benjamin) Pillow and Joseph J. Hacken, III; grandfather of Charlotte and Eric Pillow; brother of Carol (Ernest) Bogenrieder and the late Mary Ellen (late Jerry) Kucinski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to assemble for a committal service on Thursday, December 30th, at St. Matthews Cemetery, 180 French Rd., at 1 PM. (please assemble at the Cemetery office). Mr. Hacken served in the U.S. Air Force, was employed at Moog and loved to buy and sell antiques. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 29, 2021.