Joseph J. HACKEN Jr.
HACKEN - Joseph J., Jr.
December 25, 2021 age 75, of Alden, NY. Beloved husband of 41 years to Debra (nee Kosicki) Hacken; dearest father of Elizabeth (Benjamin) Pillow and Joseph J. Hacken, III; grandfather of Charlotte and Eric Pillow; brother of Carol (Ernest) Bogenrieder and the late Mary Ellen (late Jerry) Kucinski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to assemble for a committal service on Thursday, December 30th, at St. Matthews Cemetery, 180 French Rd., at 1 PM. (please assemble at the Cemetery office). Mr. Hacken served in the U.S. Air Force, was employed at Moog and loved to buy and sell antiques. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Service
1:00p.m.
Saint Matthew Cemetery
180 French Road, West Seneca, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy to you and family for your loss.
Wendy Howitt
December 30, 2021
I am so sorry to hear this. We are in Florida or we would be there.Joe was a big part of the past as we grew up across the street. Prayers for the family and much love.
Sally Hailand Wolins
December 30, 2021
So sorry to hear of the passing of Joe. I worked with Joe at Moog several years ago. He was a kind person, liked by many. May He Rest in Peace. With Sincere Sympathy, Dawn Crawford.
Dawn R Crawford
Work
December 29, 2021
Debbie and Family; my deepest condolences to you at this most difficult time.
Tim Chamberlain
December 29, 2021
