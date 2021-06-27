HARONEY - Joseph S.

June 21, 2021. Born on August 13, 1929, to George and Louise (nee Zelante) in Buffalo NY. Joe attended Holy Spirit School, St. Margaret's School and was an Alumnus of Canisius High School and Canisius College (Classes of 1948 and 1953). A lover of poetry, all nature, and everything golf, Joe was predeceased by his parents, and sisters, Mary Magdalene, Ann and Elizabeth. He is survived by his three children: Marian (Paul), George and Carolyn (Todd); three grandchildren: Alexandra, M. Joseph (Sgt. USA) and Matthew. His marriage to Catherine (nee Bogden) ended in annulment, his wife Carolann also survives him, as do 12 nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be private.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.