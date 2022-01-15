HOESTERMANN - Joseph R.
Of West Seneca, NY; January 11, 2022. Beloved husband of Marie R. (nee Saccomanno). Dearest father of Matthew (Jessica Barone), Patrick and Abigail Hoestermann. Son of the late Frederick and Mary Ann (nee Pilato) Hoestermann. Brother of Jim (Janine), John (Gail), Jeff (Sandy), Jerry (Beth) and Jay (SandyAnne) Hoestermann. Son-in-law of Ann (late Joseph) Saccomanno. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family present Sunday 2-7 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Monday morning at 10:15 AM at Queen of Heaven Church, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY (please assemble at church). Masks are required for funeral home visitation and Mass at church. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2022.