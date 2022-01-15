Menu
Joseph R. HOESTERMANN
HOESTERMANN - Joseph R.
Of West Seneca, NY; January 11, 2022. Beloved husband of Marie R. (nee Saccomanno). Dearest father of Matthew (Jessica Barone), Patrick and Abigail Hoestermann. Son of the late Frederick and Mary Ann (nee Pilato) Hoestermann. Brother of Jim (Janine), John (Gail), Jeff (Sandy), Jerry (Beth) and Jay (SandyAnne) Hoestermann. Son-in-law of Ann (late Joseph) Saccomanno. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family present Sunday 2-7 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Monday morning at 10:15 AM at Queen of Heaven Church, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY (please assemble at church). Masks are required for funeral home visitation and Mass at church. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Jan
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:15a.m.
Queen of Heaven Church
4220 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jeff, Sorry to hear about the loss of your brother. My condolences to you and your family. The Goetz Family
Ed Goetz
January 16, 2022
Jeff and Sandy and family- We are sending your family our heartfelt condolences. Bev, Kev Breanna and Keri
The O'Connors
Friend
January 15, 2022
So deeply saddened by your loss. He was so kind and thoughtful. Our thoughts and prayers are with you Marie and the family. Words cannot begin to express our sympathy. With deepest regard and love.
The Gioia Family
Family
January 15, 2022
