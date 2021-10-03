Menu
Joseph P. HOLYNSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street
West Seneca, NY
HOLYNSKI - Joseph P.
October 1, 2021. Loving husband of Camille (nee Ratajczyk); dearest father of Christine (Jacob) Szymanski; dear brother of Dennis (Sandra) Holynski and Susan (late Fred) Bruce; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family present for visitation Monday, from 3-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St., West Seneca. Funeral Services Tuesday, 10:15AM, from the Funeral Home and 11 AM at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 1025 Borden Rd., Depew. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street, West Seneca, NY
Oct
5
Prayer Service
10:15a.m.
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street, West Seneca, NY
Oct
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Lord of Life Lutheran Church
1025 Borden Road, Depew, NY
