HOLYNSKI - Joseph P.
October 1, 2021. Loving husband of Camille (nee Ratajczyk); dearest father of Christine (Jacob) Szymanski; dear brother of Dennis (Sandra) Holynski and Susan (late Fred) Bruce; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family present for visitation Monday, from 3-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St., West Seneca. Funeral Services Tuesday, 10:15AM, from the Funeral Home and 11 AM at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 1025 Borden Rd., Depew. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.