Joseph M. HONAN
HONAN - Joseph M.
Of Buffalo, NY, March 28, 2022, age 83. Beloved husband to Elaine M. (Smith) Honan; loving stepfather to Marie E. (Garono) Carr; son of the late Joseph M. Honan and Elaine D. (Steifel) Ziemba; brother of Mary Ann Knobloch, Helen Weber, and Andrew P. (Janie) Ziemba; Grampa to Darryl (Erica), Michael (Angel), Angela, and seven great-grandchildren; also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and his 101 year old Aunt Marie (late uncle Ed) Pantera. Burial will be Private. His final wish is to donate his body to UB Program for Anatomical Gift.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.
