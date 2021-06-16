HOWARD - Joseph C.
June 14, 2021 of Kenmore, NY. Beloved husband of the late Gloria M. Howard; dear father of Joseph Howard Jr., Tina (Frank) Stein, Dion Howard, Blade (Vicki) Stychalska, Lance Stychalska, and the late Shawn Stychalska; loving grandfather of Danielle, Dion Jr., Kristen, Devan, Kimberly, Brandon, Skylar, Lance Jr., and Charlie Lynn; also survived by sisters, brothers and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday 4-8 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., where funeral services will be held Saturday at 10 AM. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 16, 2021.