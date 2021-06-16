Menu
Joseph C. HOWARD
HOWARD - Joseph C.
June 14, 2021 of Kenmore, NY. Beloved husband of the late Gloria M. Howard; dear father of Joseph Howard Jr., Tina (Frank) Stein, Dion Howard, Blade (Vicki) Stychalska, Lance Stychalska, and the late Shawn Stychalska; loving grandfather of Danielle, Dion Jr., Kristen, Devan, Kimberly, Brandon, Skylar, Lance Jr., and Charlie Lynn; also survived by sisters, brothers and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday 4-8 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., where funeral services will be held Saturday at 10 AM. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Jun
19
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
My sympathy & prayers to Joe's family for your loss Judy ( one of his many friend's from "many" years ago, back in our teens & early 20's) GOD Bless, Judy Fredericksburg, Va.
Judy Scoma
Friend
June 18, 2021
Marc, Therese and Lindsey
June 16, 2021
