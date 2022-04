HOWARD - Joseph C.June 14, 2021 of Kenmore, NY. Beloved husband of the late Gloria M. Howard; dear father of Joseph Howard Jr., Tina (Frank) Stein, Dion Howard, Blade (Vicki) Stychalska, Lance Stychalska, and the late Shawn Stychalska; loving grandfather of Danielle, Dion Jr., Kristen, Devan, Kimberly, Brandon, Skylar, Lance Jr., and Charlie Lynn; also survived by sisters, brothers and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday 4-8 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., where funeral services will be held Saturday at 10 AM. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com