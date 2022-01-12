HUFFNAGLE - Joseph J. Sr.

January 5, 2022, of Farnham, NY. Beloved husband of Elizabeth "Dolly" Huffnagle. Father of Mary (Greg) Everhart, Joseph Jr. (Stephanie), Michael (Jennifer) and John (Stephanie) Huffnagle. Brother of Lawrence, Mark (Liz), Patricia, Mary, Dean (Pamela), the late John (Audrey) and James (Madonna) Huffnagle. Grandpa of Joey III, Sierra, Jackson, John II, Brayden, Lily, Henry, Emma and Logan. Also survived by several sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nieces and nephews. The family will be present for visitation on Friday, from 2 PM - 6 PM, at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY. A Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, at 10 AM, in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 231 McKinley Pkwy., Buffalo, NY. PLEASE ASSEMBLE AT CHURCH. Flowers gratefully declined.







Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 12, 2022.