Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph J. HUFFNAGLE Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Heimburg-Addison Funeral Home, Inc.
262 North Main Street
Angola, NY
HUFFNAGLE - Joseph J. Sr.
January 5, 2022, of Farnham, NY. Beloved husband of Elizabeth "Dolly" Huffnagle. Father of Mary (Greg) Everhart, Joseph Jr. (Stephanie), Michael (Jennifer) and John (Stephanie) Huffnagle. Brother of Lawrence, Mark (Liz), Patricia, Mary, Dean (Pamela), the late John (Audrey) and James (Madonna) Huffnagle. Grandpa of Joey III, Sierra, Jackson, John II, Brayden, Lily, Henry, Emma and Logan. Also survived by several sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nieces and nephews. The family will be present for visitation on Friday, from 2 PM - 6 PM, at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY. A Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, at 10 AM, in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 231 McKinley Pkwy., Buffalo, NY. PLEASE ASSEMBLE AT CHURCH. Flowers gratefully declined.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Heimburg-Addison Funeral Home, Inc.
262 North Main Street, Angola, NY
Jan
15
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of the Rosary Church
231 McKinley Pkwy, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Heimburg-Addison Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Dolly and family, I heard about Joe's passing. He was a good man and he will be missed. I'm so sorry for your loss.
Barb Randolph
Family
January 13, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results