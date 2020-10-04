Menu
Joseph J. JOLLER
JOLLER - Joseph J.
September 30, 2020, age 96. Beloved husband of the late Lois I. (nee Ripstein) Joller; caring brother of the late Mary (late Hibbs) Meek, Albert (late Florence) Joller, Walter (late Dorothy) Joller and Agnes (late Wayne) Remington; survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, from the Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton Street, Elma at 10 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Interment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Lancaster. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.


Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 8, 2020.
