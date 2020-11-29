Koscielniak - Joseph J., Jr.
Of Blasdell, NY, November 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Waterstrough) Koscielniak; loving father of Joseph III, Michael (Denise), and John Koscielniak; cherished son of the late Joseph Sr. and Victoria (nee Stelmach) Koscielniak; dearest brother of Vincent (Carol) Koscielniak, late Edwin (Joanne) Koscielniak, and late Victoria (late Stephen) Twarog; uncle of Katherine Koscielniak, Lynne (Neil) Koscielniak-Shanahan, and great-uncle of Theron Shanahan. Private services were held at the convenience of the family and a memorial will be planned at a later date when the current health concerns improve. Mr. Koscielniak was Past President and a life member of the Newton Abbott Fire Company for over 52 years, member of the Erie County Southtowns Fire Association, and an usher at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart for many years. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.