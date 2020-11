LIPOK - Joseph J.Of Amherst, October 31, 2020, son of the late Leonard and late Irene (late Donald) Stelter; dearest brother of Deborah (Richard) Pfennig and the late Janet Board; uncle of Donald Nowak, Tricia and Heidi Pfennig, Joshua and Nicole Jankowski. Funeral Services were held at the convenience of the family. Please share your condolences online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com