SIKORSKI - Joseph J.

On Veterans Day, November 11, 2020. Beloved husband for 66 years of Mary (Hintz) Sikorski; son of Casimer and Helen Sikorski; father of Diane (Larry) Tymorek, of Georgia and Daniel (Darlene Safe) Sikorski; grandfather of LoriBeth (Jacob) Frey, Tracey (Jay) Byrns, Hillary (Josh) Neaf, Mark Sikorski and Nicholas (Misha) Sikorski; great-grandfather of Chase, Kiera, Lola, Finn, Ellis and Mackenzie; brother of the late Chester (late Florance) Sikorski and the late Theresa (Norbert) Grudniewski; also survived by nieces, nephews and wonderful friends. A private burial will be held in St. Adalbert's Cemetery at the convenience of the family. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Andrew's Church at a future date. Mr. Sikorski was an Army Korean Veteran, Military Funeral Chaplain for over 30 years for the American Legion Veterans, member of Adam Plewacki Post #799, for over 50 years, life member of private Leonard Post VFW #6251, former member of the Sons of American Legion, Forks Fire Company, where he served as Chaplain for 20 years and Eucharistic Minister of St. Andrew's Church. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.