TACCA - Joseph J., Jr.
Of Lockport, entered into rest October 7, 2020. Beloved husband of 49 years to Lynn A. (nee Pusateri) Tacca; devoted father of Dana Tacca and Joseph (Beth) III; cherished grandfather of Laney, Briley, Joseph IV, Matthew and Eliana; loving son of the late Joseph Tacca and Rose (Anthony) Gelose; dear brother of Rosalie "Roey" Tacca (Doug Alfano), John (Becky) Tacca, Anthony (Diane) Gelose, Vito (Tracy) Gelose and Paul (Carolyn) Gelose; also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., Sunday from 2-6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, Monday at 10 o'clock (Please assemble at Church) In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph's name to Kenmore Mercy Hospital or The American Cancer Society
would be appreciated. The family would like to thank the medical staff at Kenmore Mercy Hospital for their care and compassion. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.