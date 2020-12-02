THOMAS - Joseph J. "Jay"
November 28, 2020, age 98. Beloved father of Christopher J. Thomas, Catherine (Paul) Watson, Lisa Ashbrook, Linda Thomas and Daniel (Dara) Thomas; loving grandfather of Meghan (Eric) Dahlgren, Sarah (Nancy) Rios, Michael, Kate and Lauren Ashbrook, Ian, Noah and Haley Thomas; cherished great-grandfather of Madeline, Mariana and Dominic; dear brother of the late Domenic, Jeannie and Rose "Sr. Helen Therese." No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited Friday, December 4, 2020 at 8:45 AM to attend a Mass of Christian burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville, NY 14221. Friends invited, please assemble at church. Interment to be held privately. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Jay's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 2, 2020.