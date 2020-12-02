Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joseph J. THOMAS
THOMAS - Joseph J. "Jay"
November 28, 2020, age 98. Beloved father of Christopher J. Thomas, Catherine (Paul) Watson, Lisa Ashbrook, Linda Thomas and Daniel (Dara) Thomas; loving grandfather of Meghan (Eric) Dahlgren, Sarah (Nancy) Rios, Michael, Kate and Lauren Ashbrook, Ian, Noah and Haley Thomas; cherished great-grandfather of Madeline, Mariana and Dominic; dear brother of the late Domenic, Jeannie and Rose "Sr. Helen Therese." No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited Friday, December 4, 2020 at 8:45 AM to attend a Mass of Christian burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville, NY 14221. Friends invited, please assemble at church. Interment to be held privately. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Jay's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Mass of Christian Burial
8:45a.m.
St. Gregory the Great Church
200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville, New York
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Linda i am sorry sorry for the loss of your dad and the loss of the time you should have been able to spend together this year has been so very unfair
Rose Esposito
December 2, 2020