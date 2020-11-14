Menu
Joseph J. WALSH Jr.
WALSH - Joseph J., Jr.
November 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Joanne (nee Gormley) Walsh and Eileen (nee Barker) Walsh; loving father of Mary Ann (Davin Gotlib) Walsh, Joseph (late Janet) Walsh, Catherine Walsh and Brigid Walsh; dear grandfather of Mindy, Daniel, Dennis, Crystal, Dylan, the late Joseph Walsh and Matthew, Joshua and Ashley Gotlib. Relatives and friends may call Sunday, from 1-5 PM, at the CUSACK FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., W. Seneca, NY, 828-1846 (same location as Sieck, Mast and Leslie) where services will be held on Monday, at 9:45 AM and from Our Lady of Victory Basilica at 10:30 AM. Pursuant to NYS Guidelines occupancy limits will be observed, please wear a face covering.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 14, 2020.
