JOSLIN - Joseph E.
Of Pendleton, NY, at age 56, entered into rest July 1, 2021, after a brief illness. Beloved soul mate and life partner of Jennifer A. Downing; survived by three brothers, James (Pamela), Jeffrey (Karen) and Jonathan (Denise); beloved uncle of Robert, Rachael, Alexander, Brandon, Caitlyn, Shelby, and Spencer. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Joseph's Life will be held at the family's convenience. Joseph will be remembered for his kindness, humor, and loving spiritual nature. He enjoyed being with others and sharing his love of music, sports and stories. Arrangements by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your memories and condolences online at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.