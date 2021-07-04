Menu
Joseph E. JOSLIN
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY
JOSLIN - Joseph E.
Of Pendleton, NY, at age 56, entered into rest July 1, 2021, after a brief illness. Beloved soul mate and life partner of Jennifer A. Downing; survived by three brothers, James (Pamela), Jeffrey (Karen) and Jonathan (Denise); beloved uncle of Robert, Rachael, Alexander, Brandon, Caitlyn, Shelby, and Spencer. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Joseph's Life will be held at the family's convenience. Joseph will be remembered for his kindness, humor, and loving spiritual nature. He enjoyed being with others and sharing his love of music, sports and stories. Arrangements by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your memories and condolences online at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.
