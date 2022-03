KAMIENSKY - Rev. Joseph J., SJEntered into rest, Monday, March 1, 2021 at age 75. Rev. Joseph was a priest at St. Michael Church and former teacher at Canisius High School. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at St. Michael Church, 651 Washington St., Buffalo, NY 14203. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Michael's Scholarship Fund. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com