KAMROWSKI - Joseph
Of Buffalo, entered into rest February 27, 2021. Loving son of the late Joseph and Margaret Kamrowski. Dear brother of Edward J. (Barbara) Kamrowski. Adored uncle of Michael (Ashley) Kamrowski. Joseph was an avid lover of all sports especially the Mets, Yankees and all Buffalo teams. He loved long walks in Delaware Park and was a good friend of his local firefighters. Friends and relatives may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday, 10 AM to 1 PM, with a Funeral Service to follow at 1 PM. Interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joseph's memory to Learning Disabilities Association of WNY, 2555 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore, NY 14217. Friends and relatives may leave condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 3, 2021.