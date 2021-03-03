Menu
Joseph KAMROWSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
KAMROWSKI - Joseph
Of Buffalo, entered into rest February 27, 2021. Loving son of the late Joseph and Margaret Kamrowski. Dear brother of Edward J. (Barbara) Kamrowski. Adored uncle of Michael (Ashley) Kamrowski. Joseph was an avid lover of all sports especially the Mets, Yankees and all Buffalo teams. He loved long walks in Delaware Park and was a good friend of his local firefighters. Friends and relatives may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday, 10 AM to 1 PM, with a Funeral Service to follow at 1 PM. Interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joseph's memory to Learning Disabilities Association of WNY, 2555 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore, NY 14217. Friends and relatives may leave condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Mar
4
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
Dear Cousin Joey, You are in my thoughts and prayers. I know you are in a better place, reuniting with our wonderful family that welcomed you to heaven with open arms. With love, Cindy
Cindy Kushner
March 3, 2021
