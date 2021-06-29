So very sorry for your loss. Know that you are in my thoughts and prayers. I am also sorry that I missed the mass for Joe, I was in Delaware at the time. When you came to my church, OLC, Joe sure looked well. So this was a shock to hear. Big hugs for you and your family. I´ll always remember Joe´s smile. He had a great one!

Kathy Zoladz Family July 3, 2021