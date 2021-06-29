Menu
Joseph A. KAPLAN
1938 - 2021
June 25, 2021, age 83; beloved husband of 60 years to Barbara (nee Cocca) Kaplan; devoted father of Sandra (Philip) Casper, Joseph L. (April Duff) Kaplan and Christopher (Tina) Kaplan; loving grandfather of Joseph, David, Michael, Zachary, Daniel and Alexia; dearest brother of Leonard (late Barbara) Kaplan and the late Phyllis (late Richard) Watroba; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited Thursday at 10 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel, 4125 Union Rd., Cheektowaga, NY 14225. Interment to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Joseph was a United States Army Veteran and Owner & Operator of Supplies Unlimited in Cheektowaga, NY. Arrangements by Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Share memories and condolences on Joseph's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mass of Christian Burial
Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel
4125 Union Rd., Cheektowaga, NY
So very sorry for your loss. Know that you are in my thoughts and prayers. I am also sorry that I missed the mass for Joe, I was in Delaware at the time. When you came to my church, OLC, Joe sure looked well. So this was a shock to hear. Big hugs for you and your family. I´ll always remember Joe´s smile. He had a great one!
Kathy Zoladz
Family
July 3, 2021
Sending you love and prayers during this difficult time. Joe and I were very fond of "Uncle Joe". I still share with my children how much fun it always was when you two were around! He will be greatly missed but never forgotten! In deepest sympathy, Nancy and Sons
Nancy Pallatto
Family
June 29, 2021
We are deeply, deeply saddened by this news. Barb, our hearts are with you. Joe was a very good and gentle man, and we will hold him in our hearts and in our prayers. We care and share your sorrow.
Mike and Stasia Vogel
June 28, 2021
