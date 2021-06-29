KAPLAN - Joseph A.
June 25, 2021, age 83; beloved husband of 60 years to Barbara (nee Cocca) Kaplan; devoted father of Sandra (Philip) Casper, Joseph L. (April Duff) Kaplan and Christopher (Tina) Kaplan; loving grandfather of Joseph, David, Michael, Zachary, Daniel and Alexia; dearest brother of Leonard (late Barbara) Kaplan and the late Phyllis (late Richard) Watroba; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited Thursday at 10 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel, 4125 Union Rd., Cheektowaga, NY 14225. Interment to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Joseph was a United States Army Veteran and Owner & Operator of Supplies Unlimited in Cheektowaga, NY. Arrangements by Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Share memories and condolences on Joseph's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 29, 2021.